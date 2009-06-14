Dori Carter Gives Recording of the Blind & Dyslexic a Good Read

Author's latest book, We Are Rich , provides a wealth of satire for listeners

Author Dori Carter recorded her new book of short stories, We Are Rich, for Santa Barbara’s Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic. Her husband, television and film producer Chris Carter of The X Files fame, and a group of six friends joined her in the studio to help her record the book, which will be made available to print-disabled students throughout the country.

Carter, a Montecito resident, is a former screenwriter and television producer. Her first novel, Beautiful Wasps Having Sex, published in 2000, was a Los Angeles Times bestseller.

“We’ve been anticipating doing this read for RFB&D since the book’s release in late April,” Carter said. “This is a wonderful organization that truly makes a difference in people’s lives. My friends, husband and I are pleased to help them.”

The Santa Barbara Unit of RFB&D was founded in 1976. Its 200 weekly volunteers spend more than 14,000 hours annually producing 220 audio books for students in all grades — kindergarten through graduate and professional schools. The books are then housed in the nation’s largest audio textbook library, which contains 55,000 digitally recorded titles, at the organization’s headquarters in Princeton, N.J. Audio books are available by download or CDs for schools and individuals.

RFB&D’s mission is to change lives for the better by creating opportunities for individual success with its learning through listening program. Its vision is to give all people equal access to the printed word.

Independent studies by Rutgers and John Hopkins universities show that students using RFB&D audio textbooks significantly increase their reading accuracy, reading rate and comprehension. Self-esteem and confidence increases as students perform better academically. For many with print disabilities, using RFB&D’s audio books can be life altering.

Click here for more information about RFB&D’s audio textbook service, its Learning Through Listening Hours, or to volunteer at the local Santa Barbara Unit, or call 805.681.-0531.

— Tim Owens is executive director of Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic.