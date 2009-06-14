Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:29 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: It’s Supposed to be Sunny in Santa Barbara

Where's this climate change we've been hearing about?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | June 14, 2009 | 9:42 p.m.

She: I think there’s something about growing up in Santa Barbara that makes you particularly attuned to climate change.

Z: Is that why you complain whenever the weather isn’t a perfect 78 degrees?

She: Exactly. The way you can tell a true Santa Barbaran is that we are perfectly calibrated to operate at maximum efficiency when the weather is between 76 and 81 degrees. Add humidity to the mix or high winds and we start feeling a little bit nervous.

Z: We are a bunch of finely tuned race horses. Just don’t make us run in the snow or the heat. And by snow and heat, I mean a light drizzle and anything over 85 degrees.

She: It’s hard not to obsess about the weather when Koss got out of school on Thursday and the temperatures were still in the 60s. There’s something not right about that.

Z: And we’ve had the full reverse-overcast this year — it’s been sunny in the morning and foggy in the afternoon. My world is in turmoil.

She: I’m thinking about adding the weather sensitivity gauge to the “You know you’re from Santa Barbara when ...” quiz on Facebook. It’s probably the best way to tell who’s a true local.

Z: As opposed to those of us — meaning me and not you — who were actually born here and didn’t weasel their way in as kindergarteners.

She: Exactly.

Z: Just as the Inuit have 2,700 words for “snow,” true Santa Barbarans have infinite variations for “June Gloom” and “May Gray.”

She: “Summer Suck.”

Z: It’s also amazing how much we can all talk about the weather when, according to the rest of the country, we don’t actually have any weather.

She: But they’re all so very wrong.

Z: We definitely have weather. Four big seasons of it. Pleasant, more pleasant, beautiful, and — ugh — less pleasant. I know exactly which season is which.

She: Some winters, I don’t even leave the house.

Z: This weather sensitivity adaptation of which you speak, is this why you wimped out on our camping trip this week?

She: Can you imagine my not wanting to tent camp at June Lake in the middle of high winds and thunderstorms? I must be the crazy one.

Z: Yes.

She: C’mon, you know darn well you’re just as much of a weather wimp as I am.

Z: How can you say that?

She: You won’t even wear shorts unless it’s 76 degrees or higher.

Z: That’s just practical. At least I don’t go hide under the covers every time it rains.

She: That’s my nesting instinct. I come out for hot chocolate and DVDs on those cold winter days.

Z: Those cold winter 65-degree days?

She: Exactly. June gloom is a real thing — it’s not the just the clouds that get gloomy. How depressing is it to be wearing a sweatshirt on the last day of school?

Z: Your own version of seasonal affective disorder.

She: It’s not my fault I grew up in Santa Barbara.

Z: We all have our crosses to bear.

She: Thank goodness Solstice is next weekend, so I can put away the sweaters and fire up the Margaritas.

Z: What if it’s still in the 60s?

She: Impossible. All of the dancing and the music will heat up the pavement and magically bring the sun out to shine by Saturday.

Z: Not to mention the scantily clad revelers in the parade.

She: We all have to do our part to make Santa Barbara sunny again.

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your weather woes with She and Z at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 