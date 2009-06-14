Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Vieja Valley School, Class of 2009

57 sixth-graders graduate from David Carter and Allison Heiduk's classes

By Cathy Rowell | June 14, 2009 | 7:20 p.m.

Vieja Valley School graduated 57 sixth-graders Thursday, and bid farewell to Principal Judy Stettler, who is retiring.

Brendan Bevier
Emma Blaschke
Anmai Brook
Eduard Bruyako
Grace Budgett
Armando Chavez
Nicholas Cleland
Courtney Clyde
Ashley Dahlen
Alondra De Alba
Casey Draper
Alex Freres
Gabriela Garcia
Kelsey Gellert
Bianka Gonzalez
Eliseo Guadarrama
Riley Heiduk
Timothy Heiduk
Lala Hernandez
Angelica Horta
Aidan Kelly
Amanda Kirk
Dylan Kitao
Gregory Kronen
Roshni Kumar
Emily Lauderdale
Ivan Lopez
Paige Mathison
Reilly McMahon
Antonna Mollo
Spencer Mullanix
Luke Nowak
Stevie O’Connor
Emily Paulson
Jake Pighetti
Rachel Polito
Austin Ricci
Andrew Rodriguez
Cesar Rodriguez
Hannah Ross
Katie Rowell
Alyana Rubin
Anthony Sanchez
Emily Schlagel
Nick Schultz
David Shove
David Sjollema
Annabelle Sorensen
Samuel Spackman
Jesse Speier
Hannah Terry
Christian Thielst
Andrew Thwing
Price Turk,
Michael Villalpando
Justin Vom Steeg
Alexander Zauner

— Cathy Rowell is a Vieja Valley School parent.

