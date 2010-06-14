Bio Architecture Lab Lands Lease on Aero Camino in Goleta
Berkeley-based company will move into the space at 123-A Aero Camino
By Ted Hoagland | June 14, 2010 | 2:17 p.m.
Bio Architecture Lab Inc. has signed an industrial lease at 123-A Aero Camino in Goleta.
Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group represented the Berkeley-based company and the lessor, Macaluso Family Trust, in the transaction involving the 4,700-square-foot space.
According to the company’s Web site, Bio Architecture Lab “is a pioneer in the application of synthetic biology and enzyme design to the development of biofuels and renewable chemicals from aquafarmed, native macroalgae (seaweed), which is a low cost, scalable and sustainable biomass.”
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
