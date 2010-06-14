Crossroads Trading Signs Lease for 1025 State St.

The space becomes available for the first time in 27 years with the closing of Russ' Camera

After 27 years, Russ’ Camera has retired and freed up the storefront at 1025 State St. for Crossroads Trading Co., a regional clothing retailer.

The leasing of the 2,720-square-foot building marks the Berkeley-based company’s 26th location and the 17th retail lease of the year completed on State Street.

“The space had not been on the market in 27 years, but it leased quickly with multiple offers,” said Kristopher Roth, an associate with Hayes Commercial Group who, along with Michael Martz, represented the landlord in the transaction. “Well-priced, high-quality spaces in good locations are attracting activity.”

The arrival of Crossroads Trading Co. continues the trend of national clothing retailers setting up shop on State Street. The 17 retail leases completed on State Street in the first six months of 2010 include national clothing retailers such as Tilly’s, True Religion and G by Guess.

In the decades since the space at 1025 State St. was last available, the downtown retail landscape has changed dramatically, with the addition of the Paseo Nuevo mall and, more recently, major national retailers Saks Fifth Avenue and Apple Inc. opening stores within close proximity.

Crossroads Trading Co. was represented by Jeffrey Dake of Jeffrey Dake & Associates while Martz and Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the building owner.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.