Dos Pueblos Little League Sluggers Win Second Place

The Under-7 Dos Pueblos Little League Sluggers won second place in the Naval Base Ventura County Junior Baseball Tournament over the weekend. The DPLL Sluggers completed pool play with a 2-1 record and advanced to the championship game after an 18-8 win over Moorpark. Despite a strong effort, the Sluggers were edged out by the home team, Naval Base Ventura County. The Sluggers, managed by Dr. Dan Brennan, included players Dylan Borgeson, Josh Brennan, Reeve and Trevor Craig, Damian Frausto, Connor Gleissner, Thomas Mock, Ty Montgomery, Alex Moosbrugger, Nathan Trujillo and Jared Williams.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >