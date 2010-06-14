Goleta City Hall Announces New Office Hours
The schedule takes effect July 6
By City of Goleta | June 14, 2010 | 2:32 p.m.
The City of Goleta has announced new office hours for City Hall, effective July 6.
The general offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays.
The Planning Department’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
The Building Department will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and closed on Wednesdays and Fridays.
