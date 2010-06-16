Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Help Unlimited Offers Five Tips for Choosing an In-Home Assisted-Living Program

Choice of caregiver is among the most important decisions you can make for your parent

By Leeana McNeilley, Help Unlimited | June 16, 2010 | 4:02 p.m.

Hiring an in-home caregiver for your elderly parents should give you peace of mind, but too often it opens the door to a world of worry about everything from missed medications to elder abuse. Many agencies send out caregivers with little to no experience and don’t do the proper background screening — they may not even be legally able to work. Yet, this is the person you are paying to come into your elderly parent’s home on a daily basis.

It is possible to find well-trained and reliable caregivers who will truly enrich your senior’s life, but you need to know how to find them. Here are the five things to look for in an in-home assisted-living program in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Long-Term Experience and Great Reputation

An agency that has been around for decades has likely seen every kind of situation possible and knows how to handle any situation that might arise. Choosing an established agency also gives you the confidence that you can assume good things because the agency has been serving the same communities for all those years. Ask representatives how many years they’ve been in business and what they do to help the greater communities they serve. Some of the best ones offer educational seminars and get involved in other ways. To find out more about the agency’s reputation, ask around at local hospitals and other institutions and businesses that serve the elderly.

Home Care Agency Is the Employer

Ask the home care agency directly who pays the caregivers it sends out. Does the agency pay worker’s compensation insurance on the caregiver? Does it withhold and pay Social Security on the caregiver? If the agency doesn’t do these things, take it as a warning sign: it means the caregiver is not their employee. In that case, the senior homeowner or his or her children could be liable for taxes, penalties and all the liabilities associated with having an employee.

Look for Value, Don’t Shop on Price

If an agency is offering you rock-bottom prices, it most likely is able to do so because it is paying caregivers rock-bottom wages. Keep in mind that you get what you pay for, and if they aren’t paying a decent wage to the caregiver, they may not be able to offer you the best caregivers.

Process to Match the Caregiver to the Senior

An agency is only as good as the caregiver it sends to your senior. Part of being a great home care agency is being a really great matchmaker. Some situations, such as with Alzheimer’s or other conditions, require training and experience. The agency should take the time to get to know you and your parent to be sure to send a caregiver who will enrich their lives and give the best care possible. The agency should do personality and skills check as standard procedure. It should also do reference checks and regular criminal background checks. Look for an agency that hires only qualified, experienced caregivers and is willing and detailed when discussing its screening process.

Personalized Care

Some companies take a cookie-cutter approach to care for the seniors in their programs, but the truth is that every senior and every situation is unique. Look for an agency that is not only focused on taking care of physical needs but also takes the time to get to know the senior and listen to them about what makes them happy. A caregiver that enriches a senior’s life is one who is willing to go the extra mile to help that senior be as independent and happy as possible.

Your elder parent is too important to risk on an inadequate home care programs. Find a program that matches these guidelines, and you can ensure you will find the best care possible.

Click here for more information about Help Unlimited or to find the right home care agency for your elder parent, or call 805.962.4646.

— Leeana McNeilley is director at Help Unlimited.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 