Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Heritage House’s Assisted-Living Community Sizzles with Family Atmosphere

Residents and their families and friends bond over barbecue and other special traditions

By Julie Guajardo McGeever, Heritage House | June 16, 2010 | 3:00 p.m.

It’s Friday afternoon in the garden. Cocktails and cool drinks wait on the sideboard. Music is playing, signaling that the weekend is here. The barbecue is sizzling. And there is laughter — plenty of laughter. Kids are running underfoot, ice cream cones in hand. A big chocolate dog patiently waits to be petted. People of all ages are celebrating a beautiful Santa Barbara evening together.

Article Image

Sound like a good place to be? A place you want to invite your friends to? Like home? We sure hope so.

Every Friday at Heritage House, 5200 Hollister Ave., we host an informal happy hour at 4:05 p.m., just as the day is winding down. Every other Friday, we add a barbecue dinner with all the fixings. We promise a spread that will make you weak in the knees. Folks living here welcome their kids, grandkids and friends over for a sip of cheer, a great bite of food, and a hassle-free couple of hours to talk about the more important things in life: grandchildren being accepted to college, marriage plans for others, the new neighbors next door. It is a time to share the bits and pieces of daily news that add color to the day, and to our lives.

Our Friday night barbecues are one of the many traditions we started early on at Heritage House — one that is as important to our staff as it is to our families. We believe that personal connection makes life a richer place to live in. One of the best parts of our job is to create a place for that connection. Add some fun, good food and great laughs, and a humble day becomes memorable.

Heritage House prides itself on being one of the best assisted-living communities in Santa Barbara. Period. Started nine years ago by a local family with a dream to provide the type of care they would want for their own parents, it has grown and developed a character all its own. Its fabric is made up of its people, their histories, and our incredibly valuable staff. Our focus is on the care of our residents, but we intentionally make plenty of space in our home and our programming for the entire family.

We know we have done our job when we hear about how good our barbecue is, how beautiful our gardens are, how much fun everyone had at the Easter egg hunt, or how enjoyable the last summer carnival we held was. Our personal care, memory care and hospice programming is the bedrock of what we do, but it’s not the only focus of our residents’ lives. We want them to feel empowered. We want their families to feel welcome. We want to create a setting that invites and welcomes visitors with a smile. We want our residents to have the opportunity to again be the hosts for their own families and friends — especially when stopping by for a visit and a meal. We aim to be very different than any other assisted-living community you have heard about, until now.

Multiple generations of families are often sighted at Heritage House.
Multiple generations of families are often sighted at Heritage House. (Heritage House photo)

So back to the barbecue.

Bill McGeever, our president and head ‘cue man, and his trusty sidekick, dining services manager Nicole Ornelaz, promise all attendees a very special time. Consider this a personal invitation to join us on one of these upcoming Fridays. With recipes, rubs and sauces pulled from the best of his family’s Alabama recipes, McGeever mans a mean grill. Some of his sauces are so top-secret that no one is allowed in the kitchen while they are being created. Ornelaz matches him spoon for spatula, and brings out beautiful side dishes sourced from local ingredients. Lane Farms is close by and provides us with a bounty of salad, corn, strawberries and other farm-fresh treats. Dinner is often followed by cobbler — with fruit from Vincent Farms and Fair Hill Farms. Lip-smacking is a common sound around these parts.

Stop by when you have a chance. We can offer you a tour, answer your questions about assisted living, and give you chance to rest a spell in a place we are proud to call home. And if you can’t make the barbecue, stop by for lunch. With daily specials you may miss the sun setting, but you won’t leave hungry or without the information you need. We will also send you home with a bag of our homemade oatmeal cookies.

We want to be the neighbor you lean on when you are looking for assisted care, and if your loved one lives here, we want to be a part of your extended family.

Click here for more information about Heritage House, or call 805.967.2771.

— Julie Guajardo McGeever represents Heritage House.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 