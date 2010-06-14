Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

DA’s Office Puts Josh Lynn on Administrative Leave

Lynn, who lost last week's election to District Attorney-elect Joyce Dudley, says he believes he's in the process of being fired

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 14, 2010 | 8:00 p.m.

In the wake of a contentious district attorney race that culminated with last Tuesday’s election, Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Josh Lynn was told by Acting District Attorney Ann Bramsen on Friday afternoon to remain home from work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Josh Lynn
Josh Lynn

Lynn — who ran against District Attorney-elect Joyce Dudley in a race that erupted in a few verbal spats and aggressive campaign ads — said Bramsen contacted him with phone and e-mail messages Friday evening, informing him that he was being placed on administrative leave.

In a statement sent to Noozhawk on Monday afternoon, Bramsen confirmed that Lynn had been placed on paid administrative leave through Monday, but that on Monday she extended his paid leave until a resolution can be reached.

“This is a personnel matter; therefore, I am not able to, nor is any other county employee able to, answer additional questions or provide any other information,” she said in the statement.

Lynn said he received a form letter laying out the provisions of the paid leave that was worded in a similar manner to letters received by attorneys placed on leave as punishment for offenses such as DUIs.

Dudley has said she doesn’t currently have power over personnel matters, which still fall under Bramsen’s domain. Lynn said that although Bramsen told him he is not being fired, the letter he received from her looks like a sanction letter, only without describing an offense.

“I’m on a weird forced admin leave,” Lynn told Noozhawk, adding that other than congratulating Dudley on her victory through news interviews, he has had no contact with her. “I don’t know what is going to happen yet. I’m in the process of being fired, but I can’t confirm anything.”

Noozhawk made numerous attempts on Monday to contact Dudley, but she could not be reached for comment.

“I’m concerned that this kind of vindictiveness is going to affect people in the office that supported me,” Lynn said. “People need leadership that’s objective and focused on law enforcement.”

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

