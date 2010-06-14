Library’s Summer Reading Program Under Way

From now until Aug. 7, children and teens are encouraged to sign up for the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s summer reading program.

One of the library’s main goals has always been to get kids reading and into the library — especially during summer vacation. Kids who read over the school break have a much better chance of maintaining or even improving their reading skills.

Kids

When children sign up for summer reading, they are recognized with a name tag on the library wall, and they take home a reading log. They write down titles of books they have been reading, and check in at the library to earn “reading rewards.”

This year, prizes include a design-your-own-duck and a bulgy-eyed frog, as well as coupons donated by local businesses. In addition to incentives, the library will host weekly shows and performances that can be enjoyed by the entire family. This year, a magician, several storytellers, puppeteers and other entertainment will perform at the library branches as part of the summer reading program.

Teens

Teens can read, chill and win this summer at any of their local library branches, including the Central Library’s Teen Corner.

Teens keep track of what they’ve been reading in a log (available on the library’s Web site; click here) that also includes reading-related activities such as “spend time reading at the beach.”

“They can let us know in person about what they’ve read, or enter book reviews online to share with their peers,” said Oscar Flores, teen services coordinator for the library.

Teens who complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing for a great selection of locally donated prizes, including a skimboard, whale watching trip, fishing trip, kayaking trip, gift certificates to La Super Rica and more. Every teen who completes the program will get a free frappuccino from the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

To sign up, visit any branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. For more information about summer reading programs, click here or call 805.564.5603.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.