Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Library’s Summer Reading Program Under Way

Kids and teen can earn prizes and enjoy free performances

By Christine Gallery | June 14, 2010 | 5:32 p.m.

From now until Aug. 7, children and teens are encouraged to sign up for the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s summer reading program.

One of the library’s main goals has always been to get kids reading and into the library — especially during summer vacation. Kids who read over the school break have a much better chance of maintaining or even improving their reading skills.

Kids

When children sign up for summer reading, they are recognized with a name tag on the library wall, and they take home a reading log. They write down titles of books they have been reading, and check in at the library to earn “reading rewards.”

This year, prizes include a design-your-own-duck and a bulgy-eyed frog, as well as coupons donated by local businesses. In addition to incentives, the library will host weekly shows and performances that can be enjoyed by the entire family. This year, a magician, several storytellers, puppeteers and other entertainment will perform at the library branches as part of the summer reading program.

Teens

Teens can read, chill and win this summer at any of their local library branches, including the Central Library’s Teen Corner.

Teens keep track of what they’ve been reading in a log (available on the library’s Web site; click here) that also includes reading-related activities such as “spend time reading at the beach.”

“They can let us know in person about what they’ve read, or enter book reviews online to share with their peers,” said Oscar Flores, teen services coordinator for the library.

Teens who complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing for a great selection of locally donated prizes, including a skimboard, whale watching trip, fishing trip, kayaking trip, gift certificates to La Super Rica and more. Every teen who completes the program will get a free frappuccino from the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

To sign up, visit any branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. For more information about summer reading programs, click here or call 805.564.5603.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 