Roopa and Deepak Chari: Freedom from Stress, Part III

Here are five powerful techniques that can help decrease stress and increase the quality of your life.

1. Get Plenty of Rest

Rest is just as important to the body as food and water. Studies have found increased blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol in people with chronic insomnia. Lack of deep restful sleep dramatically decreases your quality of life and accelerates the aging process. Research has shown that in deep sleep, our bodies replenish, heal and release powerful anti-aging hormones.

» Get to bed early, ideally around 10 p.m.

» Read or take a warm bath at night to wind down.

» At night, listen to beautiful, relaxing music.

» Avoid checking e-mails or spending time on the computer after 9:30 p.m.

» Don’t watch the nightly news or traumatic television programs before going to bed.

2. Take a Daily Dose of B Vitamins

B vitamins are often called the “anti-stress” vitamins because they’re rapidly depleted when your body is under stress. Your body needs specific nutrients to combat stress, but it also must replace the nutrients that stress directly uses up.

The B vitamins are water soluble and are not stored in the body. This means that they’re needed on a daily basis in order for the body to maintain healthy levels.

B vitamins are part of a family that includes thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxine (B6), biotin (B7), folic acid (B9) and cobalamin (B12). They are important for many reasons, from helping your cells grow properly to converting food to energy.

B-complex has been shown to be beneficial with anxiety and stress, and convalescence and fatigue. Liquid B-complex formulas are absorbed better than capsules.

3. Keep a Sense of Humor.

Watch a good comedy, since laughter is the best medicine. Laughing actually enhances your immune system, lowers stress hormone levels, reduces pain, increases blood flow and may reduce your chance of developing heart disease.

A friend of ours had once given us an engraved stone that read, “For Me It Is to Laugh.” We can’t change the world, but we can change our perception of the world. This is a beautiful planet; enjoy the time by laughing and playing with your kids and pets. Keep the conversations with your family and friends more upbeat and optimistic. Remember that there are miracles taking place everyday in this world. We are only overlooking them.

Laughing also will give you a new perspective on your situation, and new insights will come to you.

4. Learn to Say No and Avoid Overscheduling.

Don’t try to please everyone and overload yourself with unrealistic expectations by scheduling too many activities. Make a change and say yes to activities that you really enjoy. Don’t push yourself into fulfilling obligations that are too difficult to take on, which ultimately drains your energy and affects your health.

It’s better to be honest with yourself and others by saying no at the beginning. Being truthful will benefit you and life becomes more enjoyable. It’s far easier to say no at the onset than to grudgingly take on an obligation and create additional stress in your life.

5. Remember What You Have to be Grateful For

This is sometimes easy to overlook when we focus our attention on all of the negative issues taking place in our life or the world. However, remember that you made it through tough times in the past and you will make it through your current situation as well.

A friend of ours heard a beautiful statement: “A truly happy person is one who can enjoy the scenery on a detour.”

— Dr. Roopa Chari is a board-certified medical doctor in internal medicine. Deepak Chari is an engineer and certified biofeedback specialist.