Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Santa Barbara Symphony Sets Stage for Greatness in 2010-11 Season

Seniors receive incredible rates for Santa Barbara concert subscriptions

By Marjorie Wass and Juliana Minsky, Santa Barbara Symphony | June 16, 2010 | 4:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will be leading the community into greatness with a sensational array of musical masterpieces and more during its 2010-2011 season.

The lineup features a score of exciting composers, performers and conductors, including international powerhouse pianist Alon Goldstein; outstanding harpist and rising star Letizia Belmondo; dynamic and daring Norwegian conductor Arild Remmereit; musical maverick and local favorite Gilles Apap performing a world premiere; sizzling Argentine pianist Sergio Tiempo; and dynamic orchestral works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Schubert, Mozart, Dvořák and others.

Also planned are collaborations with other local arts groups: Aaron Copland’s masterpiece, “Appalachian Spring,” with the State Street Ballet and a very special performance of Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” with the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Westmont College Choir under the direction of JoAnne Wasserman.

“The quality of our 2010 to 2011 season is unmatched,” said John Robinson, the symphony’s executive director. “From Argentina to Israel and from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky, we are bringing the finest performers from around the world to join our musicians in the most exquisite pieces in the musical repertoire.”

“There will be a delightful assortment of styles in our 2010 to 2011 season, with something for everybody,” added Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director.

“For me personally, it will be a great privilege to conduct master works like Beethoven’s ‘Ninth Symphony’ and Korsakov’s ‘Scheherazade’ while discovering and exploring newer repertoire written in the 20th century, and working with stellar artists like Sergio Tiempo and Letizia Belmondo.”

The symphony is also pleased to announce a brand-new, easy-to-use Web site introducing the organization’s new look and up-to-date features, including a comprehensive press room, special events and other resources. Click here for the site.

Symphony subscriptions of seven Saturday concerts range in price from $170 to $525 and subscriptions of seven Sunday concerts range in price from $130 to $435. Senior rates on Saturday for B/BB section are $170 and for C/CC sections $275. Sunday rates are $130, B/BB $275 and A/AA are $360. Click here to purchase subscriptions, or call 805.898.9386. All Saturday concerts begin at 8 p.m. and all Sunday concerts begin at 3 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2010-2011 season will feature international virtuosos, the finest symphonic works and much more. Highlights include:

“Beethoven 9”: Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17
Susanna Phillips, Soprano
Elise Quagliata, Mezzo-Soprano
Bryan Griffin, Tenor
Jason Grant, Bass-baritone
Santa Barbara Choral Society and Westmont College Choir
Chorus directed by JoAnne Wasserman
Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

The season opens in joyous fashion with Beethoven’s majestic “Ninth Symphony.” Searching, agitated, tranquil and ultimately rapturous, this visionary work is a towering masterpiece that movingly affirms our common humanity. Beethoven’s eloquent plea for universal brotherhood will receive its first performance in the renovated Granada Theatre, as music and artistic director Nir Kabaretti leads the symphony, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Westmont College Choir and four splendid vocal soloists. The program also includes the composer’s highly dramatic “Consecration of the House Overture.”

“Scheherazade”: Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14
Sergio Tiempo, piano
Rimsky Korsakov: “Scheherazade”
Tchaikovsky: “Piano Concerto No. 1”

Old favorites will be infused with new excitement when Kabaretti leads the orchestra in two of the most popular pieces from the romantic repertory. Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, which recreates the spell woven by a legendary storyteller, will entrance audiences with its gorgeous melodies and exotic orchestral colors. It will be followed by Tchaikovsky’s distinctly dramatic and intensely lyrical “First Piano Concerto.” Argentine-Venezuelan soloist Sergio Tiempo, a protégé of Martha Argerich, is heralded by critics and fellow musicians as one of the outstanding pianists of his generation.

“Appalachian Spring”: Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23
With State Street Ballet
Artistic director: Rodney Gustafson
Stravinsky: “Pulcinella Suite”
Schubert: “Symphony No. 5”
Copland: “Appalachian Spring Suite”

In their first-ever collaboration, Santa Barbara’s own State Street Ballet will join forces with the symphony to present an American masterpiece, Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” William Soleau, who has devised brilliant works for companies from New York to Shanghai, will create new choreography to accompany this beloved score. The program also features the Suite from Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella,” a brilliantly colorful, rhythmically playful work based on baroque-era melodies, and Schubert’s buoyant, sparkling “Fifth Symphony.”

“Grieg & Shostakovich”: Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20
Arild Remmereit, guest conductor
Natasha Kislenko, piano
Grieg: “Holberg Suite”
Shostakovich: “Piano Concerto No. 1”
Svendsen: “Symphony No. 1”

Remmereit, a charismatic Norwegian maestro, has dazzled critics throughout the United States and Europe. His program includes two works from his native Norway: Edvard Grieg’s buoyant “Holberg Suite” and the cheerful, outgoing first symphony of Grieg’s close friend, Johan Svendsen. Natasha Kislenko and Jon Lewis will be soloists in Shostakovich’s witty and sardonic “Concerto for Piano and Trumpet.”

“Gilles Apap”: Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20
Gilles Apap, Violin
Robin Frost: “Concertino for Violin” world premiere
Khachaturian: “Violin Concerto”
Mussorgsky/Ravel: “Pictures at an Exhibition”

Former Santa Barbara Symphony concertmaster and French violinist Gilles Apap, a favorite of Santa Barbara audiences, returns for his first-ever performance of Khachaturian’s brilliantly virtuosic “Violin Concerto.” With his unmatched facility in both classical and traditional folk music, Apap brings a unique sensibility to this 20th-century masterpiece, which draws on the rhythmic and melodic vitality of Armenian folk song. The program also features the world premiere of Santa Barbara composer Robin Frost’s “Concertino for Violin,” a piece written for Apap, and the mighty, muscular sounds of Mussorgsky’s musical stroll through a memorable museum exhibit. Prior symphony Apap performances have been sold out.

“Mozart’s Jupiter’”: Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17
Letizia Belmondo, harp
Renié: “Concerto for Harp and Orchestra”
Mozart: “Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’”

Mozart’s final symphony is one of his most glorious creations, an exceptionally rich, highly dramatic work that is both immensely pleasing and deeply profound. It will be paired with the little-known but utterly delightful “Harp Concerto” by pioneering French composer Henriette Renié. The preeminent harpist of her era, Renié wrote and premiered this delicate, romantic work in 1901. One of the greatest harpists of our time, prize-winning Italian virtuoso Letizia Belmondo, will perform it here in a rare American appearance.

“Brahms 4”: Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15
Alon Goldstein, piano
Dvořák: “Carnival Overture”
Avner Dorman: “Piano Concerto No. 2 ‘Lost Souls”’
Brahms: “Symphony No. 4”

Israeli pianist Alon Goldstein, who joined the symphony for a remarkably sensitive performance of Rachmaninoff’s “Second Concerto” in 2005, returns with the West Coast premiere of a work written specifically for him: Avner Dorman’s “Lost Souls.” Dorman describes this stylistically varied 2009 composition as a séance calling forth composers and pianists of the past. The season concludes with Brahms’ intensely beautiful “Fourth Symphony,” a profoundly satisfying summation of the composer’s art.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association was founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra. Throughout more than a half-century of glorious history, the symphony has been celebrated for its unique ability to deliver brilliant orchestral concerts while maintaining a strong commitment to education and community engagement.

Click here to purchase season tickets to the Santa Barbara Symphony, click here for more information, or call 805.898.9386.

—Marjorie Wass and Juliana Minsky represent the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 