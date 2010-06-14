The Fund for Santa Barbara Announces More Than $100,000 in Grants

The community is invited to help celebrate at Thursday's Mid-Year Grant Awards Party

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host a 2010 Mid-Year Grant Awards Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Café Buenos Aires, 1316 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be treated to appetizers by Café Buenos Aires, a no-host bar and live music. Spanish and ASL translation will be provided, and everyone is welcome.

The spring 2010 grant recipients are:

» AB 540 Coalition of Santa Barbara/Making Higher Education Accessible to Undocumented Students — $5,000, for support to organize existing resources, conduct trainings, advocate and develop tools to make higher education more accessible to AB 540 students.

» Barbareño Chumash Council/United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (DRIP) campaign — $5,000, for a series of workshops and forums throughout the region on the UN DRIP and promote self-determination, democracy, and human and civil rights.

» Carpinteria Valley Foundation/ongoing organizing of opposition to Venoco Inc.’s Paredon Project — $7,000, support for organizing the opposition to Venoco’s proposed oil drilling project (Paredon) in Carpinteria.

» Doctors Without Walls, Santa Barbara Street Medicine/Wrap-Around Care & Women’s Free Homeless Clinic — $7,800, funding for the creation of manuals to be used to recruit and train volunteers for street medicine teams.

» Environmental Defense Center/Mission Creek: Rediscovering Connections in Nature and Community — $6,000, for bilingual (Spanish/English) presentations on Mission Creek and steelhead restoration in order to educate and create greater community involvement.

» Project Gutpile — $2,400, for educating hunters and ranchers on alternatives to lead ammunition and the health and environmental effects of lead toxicity.

» Santa Barbara County Action Network/Lompoc Livable Communities & Civic Engagement Program — $8,000, support for a series of town hall meetings training and other engagement opportunities for low-income families in Lompoc.

» Veterans for Peace, Chapter 54/SBCC Teen Memorial: Peace is Inevitable — $7,500, for supplies and materials for a memorial to the 900-plus deaths of U.S. military personnel ages 18 and 19 in Afghanistan and to educate about the humans costs of war as well as U.S. foreign policy.

» SBCEO Health Linkages Program/Promotores de Salud Parent Education Project — $7,500, for ongoing support of the innovative health education program for Latino community members.

» Transitions-Mental Health Association/Santa Barbara Community Grown Agriculture (SB-CGA) — $5,460, seed funding for this community-based agriculture pilot project in Santa Maria

The new 2010 multiyear grant recipients are:

» Just Communities Central Coast/Youth and Family Organizing for Education Justice — $10,000 per year for two years (year one); multiyear support for the innovative program providing tools for youths and their families to address issues of oppression in schools and communities.

» Pacific Pride Foundation/Strategic Alliance for Marriage Equality (S.A.M.E.) — $10,000 per year for two years (year one); multiyear support for the ongoing struggle for LGBT civil rights, equality and the campaign to regain marriage equality in California.

» PUEBLO Action Fund/Identifying, empowering and inspiring new leadership in Santa Maria — $10,000 per year for three years (year one); multiyear support for the Santa Maria-based effort to develop voter empowerment strategies and build progressive political leadership

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s grant-making and technical assistance programs support community groups working for social, economic, environmental and political change throughout Santa Barbara County. Since 1980, the fund has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 800 community organizations. In addition, the fund provides free technical assistance in the areas of fundraising, community organizing, organizational development, advocacy, and effective use of media to more than 200 projects each year.

The Mid-Year Grant Awards Party will be open to the public at 5 p.m. with music and appetizers. The program will begin at 6 p.m. There is no fee, but a $10 donation is requested at the door. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The event is a time to celebrate the work of the community-based organizations receiving grants, as well as 30 years of The Fund for Santa Barbara’s work in the community.

To join in the festivities or for more information, click here or call 805.962.9164.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.