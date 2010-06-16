Residents Relax Amid Lost Luxuries at The Samarkand

Jerrie and Mac Freeman say they regret not moving in sooner

We’re all young at heart. Perhaps that’s why so many consider themselves too young to move to a retirement community. That’s what Santa Barbara residents Jerrie and Mac Freeman thought, until five years ago when they lost two family members within one year.

“We decided we’re not really as immortal as we think we are, and we began to seriously investigate our options,” Freeman recalled.

Choosing The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Drive, as their new home wasn’t a difficult decision. Freeman says it had everything he and his wife were looking for and more.

“We were looking for friendliness, comfort and a home-like atmosphere,” he said. “And we needed the security of knowing different levels of care are available to us when we need it.”

Lost Luxury Found

Convenience is one luxury the Freemans enjoy more since moving to The Samarkand.

“Everything is easy here,” Freeman said. “There are so many activities and programs going on; all you have to do is walk out your door and you’re there. But if you need a ride to church or to go shopping then there is a bus service that can take you.”

Activities Galore

The Freemans attend exercise classes and participate in the water aerobics class several times a week. They peruse books and magazines in the community’s extensive library and take in current events lectures offered on campus by visiting SBCC professors. They are also involved with numerous on-campus committees, either as a chairperson or as a member.

If all of this isn’t enough to keep their hearts young, then their active social life certainly is. The Freemans are season ticket holders for the Santa Barbara Symphony and active in a local musical group. At home they host evenings of hors d’oeuvres and delicious dinners, catered by The Samarkand.

Every year they take a month-long cruise.

“Traveling is much easier since moving here,” Freeman said. “We lock the door and tell them we’re leaving. They get the mail and keep an eye on our apartment. The staff is just great.”

Earlier the Better

Since moving to The Samarkand five years ago, the Freemans have immersed themselves in everything from music and art to current events and gardening. They have only one regret.

“We should have moved here 10 years ago,” they chime together.

—Pamela C. Bigelow is marketing director for The Samarkand.