Valle Verde Encourages Everyone to Keep Our Community Green

Santa Barbara retirement community strives to inspire energy efficiency through campus green initiative

By Jena Jenkins, Valle Verde Retirement Community | June 16, 2010 | 4:17 p.m.

Over the last several years, Valle Verde Retirement Community, 900 Calle De Los Amigos, has created and expanded a campus-wide green initiative to reduce its dependence on electricity, decrease waste and improve the environment. The initiative has been such a success, winning us several awards both locally and nationally, that we would like to pass on some of our secrets to the larger community in hopes that everyone can work together to make Santa Barbara even more beautiful.

The No. 1 category that we have focused on at Valle Verde is energy. Reducing energy use can be as simple as turning off lights or unplugging appliances. Did you know that reducing drafts in your home may save you 5 percent to 30 percent on your energy bill? To check for air leaks, use a wet hand or wave an incense stick and follow the smoke to sense air movement. Small air leaks can be quickly fixed using caulk or new weather stripping and will save you a lot of money.

There are also many home projects that can greatly reduce the use of energy. Try utilizing natural light through solar tubes or sky lights. The use of natural light in our homes not only helps with the energy costs, but also creates an open, airy feeling for our residents. In Valle Verde’s attempt to offset its energy use, we have installed solar panels that produce more than 52,000 watts of energy, supplying enough to power approximately 17 of our midsize homes for a year.

An additional key aspect of our environmental movement is in green building. When looking at green building, there are several aspects that we can focus on, such as water, building supplies and cleaning. When starting a new home project, try using Forest Stewardship Council wood or recycled materials such as Trex. Both are available at local material supply sources and look beautiful on our benches and decks. When buying new appliances, always check for energy-efficient and water-saving options. By using both energy STAR appliances in our kitchens and laundry rooms, and low-flow shower heads and toilets in our bathrooms, we have been able to significantly cut down on our water usage.

Make sure you are not losing energy and money in heating. You should check up on your heating system every few years to make sure it is running efficiently. You can also use a programmable thermostat to save money and change the filter monthly during the winter. The use of dual-pane windows has kept us toasty and warm with no additional heating cost.

Finally, we have landscaping. If you have ever been on our campus you will realize that landscaping is very important to us. In order to maintain our 63-acre garden-like campus, we have learned many landscaping tricks. Did you know that drought-tolerant and native plants are easier to grow and use less water? Consider adding them to your landscape or use them to replace plants that require a lot of water to thrive. If you use drip systems and climate-controlled irrigation you can save money and reduce water waste.

At Valle Verde, we are able to use reclaimed water for landscaping and have found it beneficial to use both drought-resistant and native plants. One of our best tricks is the use of mulch. Recycled green waste (leaves and plant clippings) as mulch reduces weeds, retain water and diverts materials from landfills.

Fortunately, our environmental efforts have not gone unnoticed. Valle Verde has been recognized on a variety of levels for our green efforts, including:

» California Waste Reduction Award: 2007, 2008 and 2009

» City of Santa Barbara Solar Energy System Recognition Award and Certificate: 2007 and 2009

» AAHSA Leading-Edge Care and Services Award: 2008

» Central Coast Magazine Green Award: 2008

» Santa Barbara Green Award: 2007

Valle Verde’s approach is one that can be employed by campuses throughout California, whether they serve seniors, school children, businesses, or at your own home. We encourage you to try some of these techniques at either your home or workplace and realize that we can all help to keep our valley green.

Valle Verde is community-owned and operated by the American Baptist Homes of the West, a trusted nonprofit provider of quality retirement housing and health care services. ABHOW operates 11 Continuing Care Retirement Communities and 18 affordable housing communities. CCRC’s provide residents with the continuity of a flexible, independent lifestyle while offering the security of health care.

Click here for more information about Valle Verde Retirement Community, or call 805.687.1157.

— Jena Jenkins is community relations manager for Valle Verde Retirement Community.

