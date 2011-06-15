Corey Lyons Back in Court as Attorneys Prepare for Third Trial

Both sides agree the last day of the new case must occur no later than Sept. 10

Dressed in a prison jumpsuit, Corey Lyons appeared Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to discuss details of a date for his third trial.

Lyons is accused of shooting his brother, 55-year-old Daniel Lyons, and his brother’s life partner, 48-year-old Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home on May 4, 2009.

Owner and contractor with Select Construction, Lyons was involved in a civil lawsuit with his brother. Daniel Lyons filed the lawsuit in October 2008 against his brother for worker’s compensation for construction on the couple’s home, and involved as much as $1.2 million in unreported wages.

A jury issued a split decision last month, resulting in the second mistrial in the case. The jury ruled 7-5, with the majority saying Lyons was not guilty, and shortly after, District Attorney Joyce Dudley confirmed the case would be retried.

“Based upon my discussions with the attorneys who tried the case, their discussion with the jurors from both trials and an assessment of the evidence, I believe it would be a grave injustice to this county to not retry the case,” she said.

Lyons will be back before Judge Brian Hill on July 11, and the attorneys agreed Tuesday the last day of Lyons’ trial must occur no later than Sept. 10.

Preliminary hearings for the civil case against Lyons also will take place July 11.

