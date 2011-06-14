Meghan Gesswein: Mom’s Mixed Feelings About Leaving Little Ones Behind

I’m going out of town next week and I’m feeling a bit conflicted about it. On one hand, I’m very much looking forward to heading to Washington, D.C., to see my sister and her family. And a U2 concert. Also to have four nights of uninterrupted sleep and four days with no little tushies to wipe.

On the other hand, I’m nervous about leaving my kids. I know their dad and grandparents will take good care of them. I know they will be kept safe and be loved, well fed and clean. I know they will have a blast spending four straight days at their grandparents’ house, where they beg me to go almost every day.

I know all of these things, but I’m still nervous about leaving them behind.

I hate not knowing what they’re doing, eating or wearing. It won’t be me seeing a smiling baby through the crib slats every morning, and I won’t hear my 3-year-old yell, “Good morning, Mommy!” down the hallway as he heads into the potty. I won’t get to say “I love you, sleep tight, no bugs, see you in the morning!” to each of them as I’ve done every night when leaving their rooms for as long as I can remember.

Someone else gets to do all of those things, and they get to experience them in their own way. My kids will miss me, but I doubt they’ll suffer for it. I’m sure my 6-year-old will refuse to talk to me on the phone, and with my luck, the baby will choose next week to start walking at a mere 9 months old.

We will all survive.

I will go on my trip and I will have a good time. I’ll dance like crazy as U2 rocks out on stage, I’ll party hard with my little niece and nephew, I’ll enjoy touring Northern Virginia’s wine region, I’ll have fabulous dinners with fabulous friends I never get to see, and I will, of course, especially enjoy all that sleep.

I will do all of that while I worry about my kids and miss them like crazy. Because I’m a mom, and that’s what I get “paid” to do.

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years. She writes on her personal site, MeghanGWine, and is a staff writer and special events editor for the online magazine Curvy Girl Guide. She is often sarcastic and her work should be read with a sense of humor. And also a cocktail. You can follow her on Twitter: @MeghanGWine, friend her on Facebook or reach her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .