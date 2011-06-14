Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Rabobank Ranks Highest in California in Customer Satisfaction Survey

The company finishes far above the industry average for the state

By Andy Frokjer for Rabobank | June 14, 2011 | 7:01 p.m.

California community bank Rabobank N.A. ranked highest in customer satisfaction among retail banks in California, according to a study by J.D. Power and Associates.

Rabobank, N.A., with 17 branches in Santa Barbara County, received the highest-ranking customer satisfaction score of 796, which was 54 points above the industry average of 742 in California.

“The Rabobank logo symbolizes standing with our customers over time, and this ranking shows that our customers here in Santa Barbara County and throughout California appreciate our devotion to meeting their needs now and in the future,” said Jeff Paul, Rabobank regional president.

The annual study explores retail banking customers’ satisfaction with their primary financial institution based on six factors: account activities, account information, facility, fees, problem resolution and product offerings.

In the past year, Rabobank has added 26 branches to its network to provide customers with more convenient access to banking services. The bank also opened new channels for customer access, adding mobile banking and text banking services. The bank upgraded its personal online banking system to include Family Banking, which allows customers to give trusted family members or accountants online access to their accounts, and Direct Connect, which allows customers to link their online accounts directly to Quicken or QuickBooks.

“Rabobank is committed to making banking easy and accessible for our customers,” Paul said. “In fact, we recently launched a person-to-person payment service called ZashPay, which lets customers send and receive money from friends, family and coworkers online.”

Even with all the new branches and technology, the bank’s focus remains on serving its customers and the community.

“Our employees enjoy what they do, whether it’s helping our customers with their financial needs or volunteering in the community,” Paul said. “This is true not only here in Santa Barbara County, but also in all our Rabobank branches throughout the state. True community banking is really our legacy.”

The J.D. Power and Associates 2011 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM is based on responses from nearly 52,000 retail banking customers nationally regarding their experiences with their banking provider. The study, now in its sixth year, was fielded in January.

— Andy Frokjer is the communications manager and vice president of advertising for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

