Suspect Arrested in Break-ins at Santa Barbara Businesses

Police say the man is homeless and had been released from prison last week

Santa Barbara police have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of recent window-smashing break-ins at local businesses.

The incidents, all in the downtown area, occurred early Sunday between midnight and 5 a.m., according to police Lt. Paul McCaffrey. He said the apparent target was cash left in registers.

According to police, the suspect threw a concrete water meter cover at plate glass windows, smashing a hole large enough to crawl through. Video cameras at some of the businesses captured images of the suspect.

An off-duty police sergeant spotted a man about 7 a.m. Tuesday who looked like the suspect in the video and contacted Alfred Ali Price, 33, on Bath Street.

McCaffrey said Price is homeless and had been released from prison into Santa Barbara last Thursday.

Price was charged in the burglary at The Bead Shoppe on State Street and for parole violation. McCaffrey said police will review other video footage and evidence to determine if Price will charged with other break-ins.

Targeted Businesses

» The Bead Shoppe, 1233 State St. — $160 cash stolen

» 805 Deli, 135 E. Carrillo St. — entry made, and no loss

» Kimberly Hairpieces & Wigs, 1429 State St. — no entry made

» Henning’s Cake Boutique, 28 W. Figueroa St. — no loss

» Sports Zone, El Paseo Mall — no loss

» Metro Entertainment, 6 W. Anapamu St. — no loss

