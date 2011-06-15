Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Concerns Surface After Air-Quality Testing of Portable Classrooms at Washington Elementary

Certified hygienists recommend modifying or replacing ineffective and noisy HVAC systems and eliminating mold-causing, water-damaged areas

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 15, 2011 | 4:26 a.m.

The indoor air quality testing done on Washington Elementary School’s portable classrooms is spurring more investigation and the possible replacement of HVAC systems in several classrooms.

Panacea Inc. was hired by the Santa Barbara School District after a parent advocacy group’s continued dissatisfaction with previous test results from 2005, 2006, twice in 2007, and 2008.

In March, certified industrial hygienists Mark Katchen and Hsin Chou tested five portable classrooms and two normal classrooms as controls at the school, 290 Lighthouse Road, and found that only one room met criteria for carbon dioxide. They said the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are underperforming and many don’t pull in enough outside air, even in nonportable classrooms. Some systems need to be modified and some may need to be replaced. Panacea also recommends eliminating water-damaged areas, of which there are many, “as soon as practical.”

There is also visible water accumulation on ground areas, which can grow mold and the like, bird nests near air intake areas, and visible mold, algae growth and water damage on multiple buildings. Water leaks resulted in mold and fungi growth, though the concentrations were relatively low.

Katchen and Chou said it shouldn’t be a health risk for most people, though those sensitive to mold could experience allergy-related symptoms. There are kinds of mold airborne indoors that weren’t detected outside, which “probably does tell us there’s some impact,” Chou said.

Mold was most concerning to members of the Parents for Excellence in Public Schools Indoor Air Quality Committee, who have pushed for the testing. David Shapiro said Panacea was not qualified to comment on impacts from the results and reiterated that mold poses a danger to student and staff health.

Molds considered toxic were found in portables including the library, even after district staff closed it in November because of health concerns and later reopened it, according to David Mills.

The library was tested with just two Panacea staffers in it and carbon dioxide readings were still far surpassing the criteria. Outside, there is mold stretching all around the building under the eaves, according to Chou.

Parents for Excellence in Public Schools asked board members to take the matter seriously and with some urgency. They were heard, and the board asked Facilities Director David Hetyonk to expedite the implementation process, saying next summer isn’t soon enough to replace HVAC systems.

All 15 portables were tested for sound, and only one is compliant with the less-than-45-decibel criteria for having the system on. Forty-five decibels is comparable to the humming of a refrigerator, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Hetyonk said staff members have already removed visible mold inside the classrooms and are looking to prevent water damage at all schools. Maintenance crews are removing exterior mold and algae, repairing roof leaks and replacing water-stained ceiling tiles.

Hetyonk said the best option for improving air flow and reducing noise is to replace the HVAC units, either on the roofs or on the ground, and the school board voted to hire Robert Robles Architect to start looking into it.

The contract will be funded from the elementary bond measure passed in November.

Formaldehyde levels, temperature and relative humidity were also tested and determined not to be an issue, according to Panacea’s report.

The district staff isn’t sure how much the implementation plan will cost, since the recommendations from the architect could be to retrofit classrooms or merely repair units. No other schools have had outcry over classroom air quality like Washington has, Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said, but if other sites need remediation, he said the district will do it.

Click here to view the full air-quality report.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 