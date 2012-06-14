Monday, April 9 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Enjoy a Summer Getaway with Canary Hotel’s Urban Wine Trail Package

Seasonal special includes wine tasting vouchers, bike rentals and more

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | June 14, 2012 | 3:35 p.m.

While Santa Barbara is well known for its beautiful, mountainous hiking trails, it’s also known for its wine. Kimpton’s Canary Hotel is pairing the two together this summer with its Urban Wine Trail Package, perfect for guests to experience Santa Barbara’s Urban Wine Trail.

The Urban Wine Trail is the latest way to enjoy wines from Santa Barbara wine country — without leaving downtown. Seventeen wineries have come together to form the trail, and have opened tasting rooms all within walking distance in the popular new “Funk Zone” district of downtown Santa Barbara.

Visitors and locals alike can wander through this neighborhood that has become a wine-tasting hot spot. From Municipal Winemakers’ “Bright White” to Margerum’s “Über” Syrah, guests at Canary can enjoy a wide array of varietals from 15 wineries, all within blocks of the downtown sites, shopping and beach.

Celebrate the summer sun by meandering through Santa Barbara’s downtown tasting rooms, and discover some of the area’s top local wines.

For just $50 above the Best Available Rate, guests can enjoy all of these inclusions:

» Beautifully appointed deluxe accommodations

» Local Santa Barbara bottle of wine upon arrival

» One-day bike rental for two people

» Wine tasting voucher at a local tasting room

» Continental breakfast for two each morning at Coast Restaurant

» Valet parking for one car

To further heighten your summer getaway, Canary is offering limited-time special treats, including fresh sangria at hosted evening Wine Hour and iced coffee as an added perk in the morning. The Urban Wine Trail Package along with these added summer extras make Canary the ideal summer getaway.

Reservations can be made at www.canarysantabarbara.com by entering “WINE” in the rate code box, or by calling 866.999.5401 and requesting the Urban Wine Trail Package. The offer is valid Sunday through Thursday, with a two night minimum stay required.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 
