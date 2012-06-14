Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

David Sayen: Medicare Covers Kidney Disease, Transplants

Valuable information is available to help with costs, facilities and services

By David Sayen | June 14, 2012 | 3:17 p.m.

A diagnosis of kidney failure could be a real shock, and it’s becoming more common as the number of Americans with diabetes and high blood pressure grows. But even with this serious diagnosis you can survive and move on.

David Sayen
David Sayen

Medicare can help. The program helps pay for kidney dialysis as well as kidney transplants.

Chronic kidney disease is a serious health problem in the United States. In 2010, more than 20 million Americans age 20 or older had this disease. In 2008, nearly 550,000 Americans were getting treated for end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, which is permanent kidney failure.

Most people have to be at least 65 years old to get Medicare, but people with ESRD can get Medicare at any age. Even children with ESRD can enroll in Medicare.

ESRD is treated by dialysis, a process that cleans your blood when your kidneys don’t work. It gets rid of harmful waste, extra salt and fluids that build up in your body. It also helps control blood pressure and helps your body keep the right amount of fluids.

Dialysis treatments help you feel better and live longer, but they aren’t a cure for permanent kidney failure.

Medicare covers a number of things related to dialysis.

If you’re admitted to a hospital for special care, Medicare covers inpatient dialysis treatments under Part A, which is hospital insurance.

Medicare Part B covers outpatient dialysis treatments and doctors’ fees for outpatient care.

Part B also pays for self-dialysis training, which includes instruction for you and the person helping you with your home dialysis treatments. It also covers home dialysis equipment and supplies, such as the machine and water treatment system, as well as most drugs for home dialysis.

How much would you have to pay for dialysis in a Medicare-certified facility? If you have Original Medicare, you’d pay 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount for all covered services. Medicare pays the other 80 percent.

Dialysis and kidney transplants are paid through Original Medicare.

In most cases, you can’t join a Medicare Advantage plan if you have end-stage renal disease.

Keep in mind that dialysis can be done in your own home or in a Medicare-certified facility.

Ask your kidney doctor what facility he or she works with. Or you can look for a facility on Medicare’s “Dialysis Facility Compare” website by clicking here.

The website has important information such as addresses and phone numbers, how far certain facilities are from you, and what kind of dialysis services the facilities offer. You also can compare facilities by certain quality-of-care information.

If you don’t have a computer, you can call us toll-free at 1.800.633.4227.

Medicare Part A also helps pay for hospital inpatient services if you need a kidney transplant.

Medicare will help cover the costs of finding the proper kidney for your transplant, and the full cost of care for your kidney donor.

For more details on transplants, please consult our pamphlet, “Medicare Coverage of Kidney Dialysis & Kidney Transplant Services” (CMS Product No. 10128). It’s available online or by calling 1.800.633.4227.

— David Sayen is the regional administrator for California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and the Pacific Trust Territories for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For answers to Medicare questions 24/7, call 1.800.633.4227.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 