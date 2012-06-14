Giant Stars and Stripes Commemorates Flag Day

Spirit of '76 Association also unfurls the 30-foot-by-60-foot flag on the side of the Lobero Theatre in memory of the 9/11 victims

A giant flag was unfurled Thursday afternoon on the back of the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara to commemorate Flag Day, the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and those who have given their lives in service to America.

With little fanfare, the 30-foot-by-60-foot Stars and Stripes rolled down the western side of the theater building as a small crowd gathered to watch and record the event, which was sponsored by the all-volunteer Spirit of ‘76 Association.

The flag was unveiled at 12:30 p.m. and was to remain in place for 56 minutes — the same length of time it took for the South Tower of the World Trade Center to collapse after being struck by a commandeered airliner on 9/11, according to Paul Lamberton of the Spirit of ‘76 Association.

The Flag Day event was returning after a two-year absence.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.