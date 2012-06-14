Goleta Chamber’s Business After-Hours to Be Held at Stow House

Goleta Valley Historical Society and Venoco will host the June 20 networking event

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s June Business After-Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

The event will be hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society and Venoco Inc.

Come and meet your business neighbors and enjoy the historical ambiance.

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers and at the door.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x5. Click here to register.