Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Guy Hernandez Marks 40 Years of Service to Santa Barbara Humane Society

He has been a dedicated caregiver and loyal friend for the animals

By Linda Ballard for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | June 14, 2012 | 1:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society works hard to help the homeless animals of Santa Barbara County. Hundreds of cats, dogs and rodents are taken in every year. In the past 40 years, one employee in particular has contributed to the well-being of these animals more than anyone else.

Guy Hernandez has been a fixture at the Santa Barbara Humane Society since 1972. He started working in the kennels after graduating from high school, and since then has done everything from kennel work to managing the grounds to being the right-hand-man to numerous executive directors.

He became kennel supervisor in 1978, and three years later was promoted to his current position as operations manager.

The smooth operation of the Humane Society is a 24/7 concern for Hernandez, who has lived on the property for most of his career. Because of his willingness to help with any situation, and his knowledge of the preferences of many of the facility’s longtime members, he is often sought out to personally take care of a member’s needs.

Hernandez always has the best interest of the adoption animals in mind and has taken a number of the lucky ones into his own home. It would be hard to find a more outstanding example of loyalty and devotion.

All of us at the Santa Barbara Humane Society — two-legged and four-legged alike — thank him for 40 years of hard work, dedication and caring.

— Linda Ballard represents the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 