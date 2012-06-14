Guy Hernandez Marks 40 Years of Service to Santa Barbara Humane Society

The Santa Barbara Humane Society works hard to help the homeless animals of Santa Barbara County. Hundreds of cats, dogs and rodents are taken in every year. In the past 40 years, one employee in particular has contributed to the well-being of these animals more than anyone else.

Guy Hernandez has been a fixture at the Santa Barbara Humane Society since 1972. He started working in the kennels after graduating from high school, and since then has done everything from kennel work to managing the grounds to being the right-hand-man to numerous executive directors.

He became kennel supervisor in 1978, and three years later was promoted to his current position as operations manager.

The smooth operation of the Humane Society is a 24/7 concern for Hernandez, who has lived on the property for most of his career. Because of his willingness to help with any situation, and his knowledge of the preferences of many of the facility’s longtime members, he is often sought out to personally take care of a member’s needs.

Hernandez always has the best interest of the adoption animals in mind and has taken a number of the lucky ones into his own home. It would be hard to find a more outstanding example of loyalty and devotion.

All of us at the Santa Barbara Humane Society — two-legged and four-legged alike — thank him for 40 years of hard work, dedication and caring.

— Linda Ballard represents the Santa Barbara Humane Society.