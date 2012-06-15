Police Release Photo of Suspect in Auto Burglary

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance photo Thursday of a suspect wanted in connection with an auto burglary at a local athletic club.
Sgt. Riley Harwood said the suspect used the victim’s credit cards to purchase several gift cards immediately after the theft.
He said the suspect was driving a gray two-door BMW convertible.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Santa Barbara Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
