Police Release Photo of Suspect in Auto Burglary

Police say the victim's credit cards were used to purchase several gift cards

The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance photo Thursday of a suspect wanted in connection with an auto burglary at a local athletic club.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the suspect used the victim’s credit cards to purchase several gift cards immediately after the theft.

He said the suspect was driving a gray two-door BMW convertible.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Santa Barbara Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.