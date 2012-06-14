Santa Barbara Sings Presents ‘Girls of Rock’ at Dargan’s
Monthly events are open to local female solo performers and female-led bands
By Lynette Gaona for Santa Barbara Sings | June 14, 2012 | 2:04 p.m.
Santa Barbara Sings presents Girls of Rock at Dargan’s, 18 E. Ortega St., at 8 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month.
The monthly events are open to local female solo performers and female-led bands. The next event will be June 20. All ages are welcome.
There is a three-song limit, and original music encouraged.
Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to get on the schedule.
— Lynette Gaona represents Santa Barbara Sings.
