Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Trustees Approve Tentative Budget

Board considers converting noncredit, nonenhanced classes to fee-based from free

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 15, 2012 | 1:32 a.m.

SBCC approved a tentative budget Thursday, but won’t make final decisions for the 2012-2013 school year until fall.

Like K-12 school districts, SBCC can’t predict whether Gov. Jerry Brown’s November tax initiative will pass, so it’s planning for the worst — about a $2.8 million deficit.

The Board of Trustees is estimating $96.8 million in expenditures, 82 percent of which funds salaries and benefits.

Incoming President Lori Gaskin, who was hired earlier this year and starts work July 9, will help with the adopted budget, which is passed in September.

To generate money for the Continuing Education program, the board wants to convert noncredit, nonenhanced classes to fee-based from free. Out of all the fee-based classes, only half are expected to meet the enrollment requirements, and the rest will be canceled for that semester.

Staff members were prepared to make the changeover for the fall, but Acting President Jack Friedlander proposed that 40 percent of the classes be made fee-based for fall and winter, and then all of them be converted in the spring to coincide with the Center of Lifelong Learning’s opening. That would cost $600,000, however.

His other last-minute proposals were to cancel the noncredit courses at the Ventura County Jail starting in winter — for $85,000 in savings — and restore some classes in the fall. There have been 101 credit sections canceled for the fall schedule, and many students are having trouble getting the necessary classes to graduate, Friedlander said. Bringing back 25 courses would cost $177,500.

All of those options will come back to the board at a special meeting this week, but they got mixed reactions Thursday. The trustees were concerned that the proposal hadn’t gone through the College Planning Council to be vetted, and Friedlander said he was meeting with the CPC on Monday.

Trustee Lisa Macker argued it was worth it to have a one-time cost of $600,000 to delay the noncredit courses having fees, even if reserves are used. If investment is made in the Center for Lifelong Learning, the benefits would travel to the credit courses, she said.

Luis Villegas disagreed. If there is any savings to be found, he said, “we should be talking about opening up 75 classes on the credit side, at least.”

The tentative budget passed Thursday would increase enrollment fees to $46 per unit from $36 and increase out-of-state and international student tuition by $12 per unit. That money wouldn’t actually add to the college’s budget, though, since the state will just allocate less funding, said Joe Sullivan, vice president of business services.

With the higher fees, Sullivan said he thinks more than 70 percent of students would be eligible for BOG (Board of Governors) waivers, which can waive enrollment fees for California residents attending community college. About 50 percent of students currently qualify, he added.

Salaries and wages, the largest portion of SBCC’s expenses, are budgeted at the same rates as they were in January 2008 — except for longevity, step and column raises — and health and welfare costs have increased. Short-term or substitute hourly employees will be reduced by half, with each department deciding what cuts to make.

During public comment, Rosanne Crawford asked that salary reductions be considered as part of the budget process. Even as a temporary measure, it would be less disruptive than layoffs or furloughs and save programs, she said.

SBCC hasn’t negotiated any kind of concessions with its labor groups, but it has become commonplace in local school districts and other government agencies since the recession hit in 2008.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District negotiated five to seven days of furloughs with all of its employees for 2012-2013 and will be shortening the school year by five days as a consequence.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 