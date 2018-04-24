County Arts Commission Announces Community Enrichment Grant Awards

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission has announced the grant recipients of its spring 2013 Community Arts Enrichment Grants cycle.

On April 30, the Arts Commission received 13 grant applications for proposed projects throughout Santa Barbara County. The grants were reviewed by a panel made up of county arts commissioners from the first, second and fourth supervisorial districts, a member of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and Arts Commission staff.

Nine grant applications were approved for funding in amounts ranging from $500 to $2,500.

The $13,700 available this grant cycle is the result of a strategic partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and the Arts Commission. Funds come from an established Arts Subsidy fund that earmarks 25 cents of every Bowl concert ticket sold going to support the program.

“The Community Arts Enrichment Grants are an example of an extraordinary collaborative partnership,” said county Supervisor Salud Carbajal, board chairman. “These grants bring the joy and creativity of art to the lives of some of our most underserved and rural populations.”

Community Arts Enrichment Grants are intended to support artists and arts and cultural organizations by funding projects and a variety of activities that enrich the lives of residents in Santa Barbara County.

“CAE grants have served as a catalyst for activating much-needed arts and cultural programs and opportunities for greater community engagement particularly in the county’s rural and underserved communities,” said Ginny Brush, executive director of the County Arts Commission. “In many cases, CAE grants have supported access to arts and arts education opportunities in area schools.”

CAE grant funds will support a variety of new and innovative projects, joint and collaborative efforts that leverage community resources, and provide greater and more diverse participation in the arts. Several grants will fund much-needed arts programs for youth, such as the El Padrecito’s Dance Studio program in Guadalupe that will provide a three-week Summer Dance Camp, and Providence Landing Park’s Art and Music Camp for underserved youth in Vandenberg Village.

In addition, $2,500 in Community Arts Enrichment grants will support the ongoing efforts of the Solvang School Education Foundation, which provides 90 percent of funding for arts and music classes for more than 653 students in the Solvang School District. CAE Grant funds will provide support for poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle to engage communities through poetry, spoken word events and oral presentations from Santa Ynez Valley to Carpinteria. Community Arts Enrichment Grant funds will help support the upcoming community Paint Out in Lompoc as part of its 25th anniversary celebration of its mural tradition.

CAE grant funds also encourage programs that maximize community resources through strategic partnerships. The partnership between the Santa Maria Corps Youth Development Program and the Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation will provide funding and volunteer support for arts education at the Salvation Army Community Center for 25 underserved youth members ages 6 to 12.

Graham Farrar of the Bowl Outreach Committee, who sat on the recent review panel, had this to say about the Community Art Enrichment Grants: “We are pleased to be working in collaboration with the County Arts Commission on identifying and helping to support these groups within the Santa Barbara community that are providing much needed arts programing.”

These are just a few of the community projects supported this grant cycle. Project grantees will be required to provide a final report at the end of each program to the Arts Commission outlining the impact of this funding on their community. The next Cultural Arts Enrichment Grant Cycle will take place in the fall. Click here for grant information.

The Arts Commission is a division of the county’s Community Services Department. Formed in 1977, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission is a 15-member County Commission appointed by the county Board of Supervisors, with three members from each of the five supervisorial districts who make recommendations to the board on cultural arts policy. The Arts Commission serves as an umbrella for county arts projects, assists communities in raising funds for art programs and provides technical assistance and coordination to arts organizations, artists and local government. The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission is the regional cultural development agency, a state and local partner of the California Arts Council and manager of the County Percent for Art Program.

Click here for information on the programs and resources of the County Arts Commission.

— Ginny Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.