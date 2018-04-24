Local Students Erica Singer, Anna Minsky Graduate from Colorado College

Local students Erica Singer and Anna Minsky have graduated from Colorado College.

Singer received a degree in environmental science. She is the daughter of Hideko Hagiwara and Mark Singer of Santa Barbara.

Minsky graduated cum laude with a degree in liberal arts and sciences. She is the daughter of Chuck Minsky of Santa Barbara and Amanda Minsky of Carpinteria.

Colorado College awarded 508 undergraduate degrees and 10 master of arts degrees in teaching at its 131st commencement, held May 20 outdoors on Armstrong Quad.

Marian Wright Edelman, the founder and president of the Children’s Defense Fund, delivered the commencement address, titled “The Values of Life-Long Learning, Civic Engagement, and Intellectual Leadership.”

Edelman received an honorary degree from Colorado College in 1999. Receiving honorary degrees this year were Raymond Dean Jones, a 1967 graduate of Colorado College; Susan Axelrod, a 1974 graduate of CC; and the Chilean author Antonio Skármeta.

Colorado College is a nationally prominent, four-year liberal arts college that was founded in Colorado Springs in 1874. The college operates on the innovative Block Plan, in which its 2,000 undergraduate students study one course at a time in intensive 3½-week segments. Click here for more information.

— Leslie Weddell represents Colorado College.