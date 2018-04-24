Ireland, Presley and ‘Idol’ Abrams Join Dream Foundation Emeritus Reunion

The Dream Foundation, the first and largest national wish-granting organization for adults and their families battling life-threatening illness, gathered its past board members Thursday night along with Priscilla Presley, Kathy Ireland and artist Casey Abrams to provide a retrospective of the foundation’s history in advance of its 20th anniversary next year.

“We are on the cusp of some very exciting growth, which will allow us to serve more families and continue our founding promise to never say no to a dying adult,” Dream Foundation founder and President Thomas Rollerson said in addressing the crowd at the first-ever Emeritus Board Dinner held at the El Encanto Hotel. “It has taken a village to bring the gift of final dreams to now nearly 17,000 individuals and their families. You are that village of dream makers.”

Longtime Dream Foundation ambassadors Ireland and Presley received special recognition for their consummate service to the Dream Foundation over the years. Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and American Idol alum Abrams performed selections from his self-titled debut album released through the Concord Music Group.

“You realize what these people are going through. They need some form of hope,” Abrams said of the individuals and their families served by the Dream Foundation. “It’s all about the recycling of happiness. When you see they are happy, you get that feeling that you have helped in a little way.”

The gathering of nearly 50 committed and supporting individuals included 13 emeritus board members as well as current members of the Board of Directors, Medical Advisory Board and Honorary Board of Governors.

All in attendance have worked in various capacities since the Dream Foundation’s inception in 1994 to fulfill its mission of enhancing the quality of life for individuals and their families facing a life-threatening illness by fulfilling a heart’s final wish. Since that time, the organization has welcomed more than 1,600 volunteers and numerous corporate Partners in Dreams nationwide, who all assist to serve more than 2,500 dreams annually.

Ireland is the founding Dream Foundation ambassador, a position she accepted in 1999. She has also served on the Honorary Board of Governors since 2003. Ireland generously donates her time meeting dream recipients and attending Dream Foundation events.

Presley has served as a Dream Foundation ambassador, Honorary Board of Governors member and spokeswoman since 2002. She travels and represents the Dream Foundation across the country, spreading the mission, meeting dream recipients, and hosting and attending events.

The event was hosted by a steering committee consisting of longtime supporters Clay Dickens, Ron Macleod, Holly Murphy and A.J. Rice.

— Kelly Sweda is the communications manager for the Dream Foundation.