Newly Released Tickets Available for Sunday’s Steve Miller Band Concert at the Bowl

Newly released tickets starting at $44 are now available for Sunday’s performance of the Steve Miller Band, with special guest Dispatch, at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Bring dad, bring the entire family to hear classic Steve Miller Band hits including “Fly Like an Eagle,” “The Joker,” “Rock ‘n Me,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Abracadabra,” among many others,

plus new favorites.

“I would go so far as to argue that the offspring of Steve Miller fanboys would — and probably do — love the grassroots, no-shoes, no-shirt vibe that Dispatch has been championing for the past 17 years (give or take a hiatus or five),” Aly Comingore wrote in the Santa Barbara Independent. “I mean, what kid who grew up listening to ‘The Joker’ wouldn’t go ga-ga over ‘The General’? Am I right? So, you ask, what happens when these two acts get together under the stars on National Dad Celebration Day? I’m guessing a lot of beer drinking, slow grooving, and sing-along-style

father-son bonding.”

Doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by Dispatch performing at 6:30 p.m. and the Steve Miller Band at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.