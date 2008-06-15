Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

90-Plus for Peace: Frank Kelly

He is focused on the future, and believes that 'every person can be a good neighbor.'

By Steven Crandell | June 15, 2008 | 7:32 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This is one in a series of stories by Steven Crandell to introduce readers to extraordinary Santa Barbara peace leaders. All of them are older than age 90. Although their lives are very different, one thing binds all of them: They take individual satisfaction from contributing to the greater good.

At age 94, one might be excused for focusing on the past, but Frank Kelly has his sights on the future.

image
Peter Yarrow and Frank Kelly. (Rick Carter photo)

“I want to create a Center for Humanity’s Future,” Kelly said. This center “would honor all the works of compassion going on in many places, sparking many dialogues and loving exchanges.”

He nodded and smiled. “We have a duty to take delight in every moment,” he said.

There isn’t enough space to chronicle the amazing events of Kelly’s life and what led him to spend most of his life working for peace. But it’s worth noting that his father returned from World War I with serious physical and psychological wounds. Kelly also saw the casualties of World War II firsthand. It steeled his resolve “that my sons and my grandsons — as well as the children of millions of other veterans — would not have to settle disputes by stabbing or shooting or bombing one another.”

Here are only a few highlights from his life:

» He was one of the best science-fiction writers in the country as a teenager in the 1930s and has been inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame. He has published numerous books of nonfiction, too. His oral history, Kissing Joy As It Flies, is to be published later this year.

» He landed at Normandy with Allied troops as a war correspondent and shared in the liberation of Paris in 1944.

» He wrote speeches for Harry Truman’s famous 1948 whistle-stop campaign for president.

» He co-founded the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation with David Krieger, Wally Drew and Charles Jamieson in 1982 to work for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Asked what people can do to help make the world more peaceful, his advice is sage and down-to-earth. “Every person can be a good neighbor,” he said. “It starts with respect for yourself and all the people around you. We must be aware of our responsibilities to everyone who shares the planet with us. We are all members of one human family.”

Steven Crandell is the director of development and public affairs for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 