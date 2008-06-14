Friday, June 8 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Class of 2008

Class of 1958 joins in to celebrate newest flock of graduating Cardinals.

By Debbie Herrera | June 14, 2008 | 12:16 a.m.

Bishop García Diego High is an independent Catholic co-educational secondary school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multicultural society. The school held its commencement ceremony June 7 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. The Cardinals’ Class of 1958 celebrated its golden anniversary reunion as part of the day’s festivities.

Young Zoo Ahn
Sandy Ardian
Noemi Arinaga
Arianna Battistone
Madison Bollay
Ambar Camacho
Lauren Carr
Douglas Carrillo
Sara Cassano
Megan Ceriale
Alanna Cummings
Michael Curatalo
Dru Davis-Orr
Donald Deaile
Bianca Duran
Emily Espinosa
Chase Ferrell
Brian Ford
Edward Garcia
Felicia Garcia
Bryan Georgi
Larissa Gonzales
Christina Gonzalez
Mitchell Hawkes
Mark Hebda
Alexandra Heller
Amanda Herrera
Christopher Horner
Megan Isaac
Jeremy Kjar
Max Kwock
Nicholas Limon
Hector Magallanes
Michael Manzo
Kyle Marquez
Rueben Martinez
Marianna Miranda
Christopher Morales
Lindsay Najera
Raymond Olvera
Elijah Orosco
Alyssa Perez
Thomas Perez
April Peterson
Stacie Raichelle
David Renick
Olivia Rennacker
Elisabeth Robitaille
Garrett Robles
Christianne Rojo
Nicolas Ruggiero
Kristen Salazar
John Saucedo
Aaron Skinner
Patrick Torrellas
Faviola Uribe
Erika Van Wingerden
Andrea Villeneuve
Paul Vitalari
Summer West
Shanel Wilks
Christian Winnewisser

Debbie Herrera is Bishop Diego High‘s admissions director.

