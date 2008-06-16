Highway Construction Projects Focus of SYVVA Presentation

The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association is offering a free presentation on the construction projects on Highways 101 and 154.

The presentation will be at 8:30 a.m. June 24 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

The guest speaker will be Kirsten Ayars, a community outreach project liaison for CalTrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The public will learn facts about Highway 101 and 154 construction improvements starting this month in the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara — and how they will affect residents, visitors and business travel in the coming months and years. Registration and complimentary coffee and danishes will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the presentation starting at 9 a.m.

RSVP to Laura Kath, SYVVA media relations director, at [email protected] or 805.344.1717 by Friday.

The SYVVA has more than 100 members made up of individuals, businesses and organizations from six area communities — Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Solvang and Santa Ynez. Its mission is concentrated on promotion of the entire Santa Ynez Valley as a year-round tourism destination.

For more information, contact SYVVA Executive Director Mary Harris at 805.686.0053 or [email protected], or visit the Web at www.syvva.com.

Laura Kath is the media relations director for the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association.