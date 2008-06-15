Operation KidSafe Making Two-Day Stop in Santa Barbara

Martial Arts Family Fitness is hosting the regional stop of the Operation KidSafe National Safety Tour, a free digital fingerprint and photo safety program.

Visit the fitness center, at 122 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Operation KidSafe captures children’s pictures and fingerprints using a digital video capture device, digital inkless fingerprint capture device and specialized software. The captured data is assembled and a quality printout is given to each child’s parents. Parents can use the printout to provide to law enforcement anywhere in the world to instantly help in an investigation.

No database or records of children are maintained. The only record of the visit will go home with the parent for safekeeping.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.6233.

Mark Agnew is the national events coordinator for Operation Kidsafe.