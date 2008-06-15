Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Names Three Distinguished Educators

Teachers Beverley Larsen of Ontiveros School, Nicole Mercado of Jonata Middle and Diane Siegal of Santa Ynez Valley Union High receive the award.

By Tracey Beauchamp | June 15, 2008 | 5:25 p.m.

Beverley Larsen, an intervention teacher at Ontiveros School in Santa Maria-Bonita, Nicole Mercado, an eighth-grade English teacher at Jonata Middle School in Buellton, and Diane Siegal, an English teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, have been named 2008-09 Santa Barbara County Distinguished Educators by County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

Distinguished Educators is a category formed to acknowledge outstanding teachers in the Teacher of the Year awards program.

“Beverley Larsen, Nicole Mercado and Diane Siegal exemplify what is best in our profession,” Cirone said. “We created the Distinguished Educators award as a means of paying tribute to the successes and the dedication that truly outstanding teachers display every day.”

The award was created as an outgrowth of the annual county Teacher of the Year award. This year, the selection committee, which included representatives of teachers, administrators, PTAs and school boards, agreed that the applications and credentials of Larsen, Mercado and Siegal were clearly Teacher of the Year caliber.

The committee members could select only one teacher to represent the county for the State Teacher of the Year award, but members also wanted to acknowledge the excellence of these educators.

“This is our way of publicly announcing how very grateful and proud we are of their efforts and successes,” Cirone said.

Luke Laurie, a science teacher at El Camino Junior High in Santa Maria-Bonita, was named County Teacher of the Year in May.

Larsen serves as an intervention teacher, supporting fourth- through sixth-grade teachers with their English Language Learner students at Ontiveros School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. She has been teaching for 40 years.

“I feel strongly that thematic instruction and integrating multiple subjects is a superior way to teach, inspire and enlighten my young charges,” she wrote. “As a teacher, I influence students’ lives and encourage them to better themselves and their community. My expectation is that they will continue to further their education and pursue their dreams in life. I want them to believe in themselves, take responsibility for their learning and become valuable members of our society.”

Mercado teaches eighth-grade English language arts at Jonata Middle School.

“I believe it is a blessing to do what I do,” she wrote. “I believe wholeheartedly that if students do not feel comfortable or secure in a classroom, they will not perform to the best of their abilities … Whether it is a 4.0 student or a struggling English learner, my students challenge me each day to come up with innovative ideas that will help them succeed.”

Siegal has been teaching ninth- and 11th-grade English and mixed-grade English Language Development courses for seven years at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

“My ultimate goal is for (students) to feel safe enough to express their ideas in a classroom environment that is absolutely scholarly, but also open and playful,” she wrote. “If I am diligent, prepared, reasonable, animated and engaged with my students, that is what they reflect back to me. … Students will learn the standards and participate when encouraged by an engaging teacher in a classroom culture of optimism. … The learning environment must be engaging, personal and humane, or the target groups we seek to advance will be further disenfranchised by boredom and failure.”

Tracey Beauchamp is a communications coordinator in the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 