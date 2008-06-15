‘The Canary Effect’ Kicks Off Native American Education Series

Unified Carpinterians kick off its Native American education series by supporting the Native American Awareness Club and its presentation of Chumash art and music, along with the screening of The Canary Effect, including a panel discussion at 6 p.m. Friday at the Carpinteria Arts Center, 855 Linden Ave.

The evening will begin with a blessing/prayer ritual by an elder of the Chumash tribe. There will be a clapper sticks presentation and a variety of Chumash art will be on display. A panel discussion is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., followed by the 8:15 p.m. showing of The Canary Effect, an award-winning documentary on the historic realities of American Indians. As Native American custom dictates, refreshments will be provided.

“This issue (misuse of Native American imagery) is not a local issue but a national one,” said co-organizer Frank Arredondo of the Native American Awareness Club. “This imagery has negative connotations outside of the local community and it facilitates a negative perception. That is something that is damaging nationwide.”

Admission by donation. For more information on Unified Carpinterians, call Toni Stuart at 805.684.3926.

Toni Stuart represents Unified Carpinterians.