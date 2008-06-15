Wildfire Forces Closure of Recreation, Day Use Area

The Indians Fire on Sunday morning was about 4 miles south of the Arroyo Seco Recreation Area in the Los Padres National Forest.

In didn’t pose an immediate threat to the site. However, in anticipation of the fire’s continued progression to the north and in the interest of public safety, the U.S. Forest Service has closed the Arroyo Seco Campground and Day Use Area until further notice.

The recreation area is about 14 miles west of Greenfield. This closure does not affect private lands in the area or the Arroyo Seco Road east of the recreation area.

The fire is about 30 percent contained.

For more information, contact the Indians Fire Information Center at 805.961.5770.

Joe Pasinato represents the Los Padres National Forest.