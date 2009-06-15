Fundraiser Offers High Style, Worthy Cause

The EVER store in Montecito, at 1145 Coast Village Road, is donating 20 percent of all store and online sales from Thursday through Sunday to the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter. EVER specializes in men’s and women’s contemporary clothing with a full collection of denim jeans, novelty T-shirts, woven shirts, hoodies and more.

The community is invited to a wine and cheese reception at the EVER store on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., honoring the Red Cross and the work it has done in the community.

“We are so grateful to EVER store for their support of our Chapter,” said Louise Kolbert, Interim CEO of the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter. “Contributions from companies like EVER help the Red Cross serve the community in the best possible way, in times of disaster and year-round.”

The American Red Cross helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. Last year, almost a million volunteers and 35,000 employees helped victims of 75,000 disasters, and millions were taught lifesaving skills. The local chapter provided services to more than 30,000 people in Santa Barbara County and distributed disaster preparedness and health and safety materials to more than 13,900 school children, seniors and community members. The Red Cross is not a government agency, but instead relies on donations of time and money to do its work.

Contact the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter at 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara or 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria for more information, or find it on Twitter @SBRedCross.



— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.