Drawings to Raise Funds for Rape Crisis Center

The Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center will present the Shining Star Reception at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 24. Tickets are $40 per person.

Shining Star raffle tickets are available now for $10 each or sixe for $50.

One winner will receive a three-night stay in San Francisco for two, including a private airplane flight and accommodations at a Kimpton Hotel. A second winner will receive a private airplane ride to the Monterey Bay with a three-night stay at a hotel with luxurious amenities. Two tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium also are included.

The winners need not be present to win. For the trips to be awarded, a minimum of 350 tickets must be sold. If the minimum is not sold, the winner will receive 40 percent of the funds raised by the raffle. Cash, check or credit card are accepted.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.6832.

— Elsa Granados is executive director of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center.