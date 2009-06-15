Surfrider Invites Public to Honor the Ocean on Father’s Day

The Santa Barbara Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, in conjunction with Surfrider National, will celebrate International Surfing Day and Father’s Day with a beach cleanup starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at Rincon County Beach Park.

Participants are asked to meet in the park’s upper parking lot; exit Highway 101 at Bates Road.

The event will include free T-shirts and surf gear to those who collect the most trash. Waves permitting, there will be post-cleanup surfing at Rincon. The event is open to everyone – not just dads and kids – and all ages are welcome.

For more information, call Sandy Lejeune, chair of Surfrider Foundation’s Santa Barbara chapter, at 805.450.2023.

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches for everyone, through conservation, activism, research and education. Represented by more than 50,000 members and 60 local chapters in the United States, Surfrider Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Founded in 1992, Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation is a local, all-volunteer ocean and watershed environmental group, comprised of surfers and non-surfers alike, working on public access issues, beach clean-ups, school outreach programs and protecting the beaches, water quality and open spaces. For more information, visit www.sbsurfrider.org or call 805.899.BLUE

International Surfing Day was established in 2004 by Surfing magazine and the Surfrider Foundation. It is an unofficial, sports-center holiday to celebrate the sport of surfing, the surfing lifestyle and the sustainability of ocean resources. Surfers use the day to give back to the environment via beach cleanups, dune and other habitat restoration and activities such as lobbying to maintain the California recreation areas where surfing thrives.

See http://www.surfingmagazine.com/isd/ for more information.

