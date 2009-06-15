Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Surfrider Invites Public to Honor the Ocean on Father’s Day

Event coincides with celebration of International Surfing Day

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 15, 2009 | 9:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, in conjunction with Surfrider National, will celebrate International Surfing Day and Father’s Day with a beach cleanup starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at Rincon County Beach Park.

Participants are asked to meet in the park’s upper parking lot; exit Highway 101 at Bates Road.

The event will include free T-shirts and surf gear to those who collect the most trash. Waves permitting, there will be post-cleanup surfing at Rincon. The event is open to everyone – not just dads and kids – and all ages are welcome.

For more information, call Sandy Lejeune, chair of Surfrider Foundation’s Santa Barbara chapter, at 805.450.2023.

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches for everyone, through conservation, activism, research and education. Represented by more than 50,000 members and 60 local chapters in the United States, Surfrider Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Founded in 1992, Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation is a local, all-volunteer ocean and watershed environmental group, comprised of surfers and non-surfers alike, working on public access issues, beach clean-ups, school outreach programs and protecting the beaches, water quality and open spaces. For more information, visit www.sbsurfrider.org or call 805.899.BLUE

International Surfing Day was established in 2004 by Surfing magazine and the Surfrider Foundation. It is an unofficial, sports-center holiday to celebrate the sport of surfing, the surfing lifestyle and the sustainability of ocean resources. Surfers use the day to give back to the environment via beach cleanups, dune and other habitat restoration and activities such as lobbying to maintain the California recreation areas where surfing thrives.

See http://www.surfingmagazine.com/isd/ for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 