President of Congress of California Seniors Endorses Nava

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that he has been endorsed by Henry “Hank” Lacayo, president of the Congress of California Seniors and a member of the California Commission on Aging.

“Pedro Nava has the character and experience to be California’s next attorney general. As a former prosecutor, he understands what it takes to protect California families,” Lacayo said. “Nava stands head and shoulders above the rest of the field.”

Nava said: “It is truly an honor to have the endorsement and confidence of a state and national leader with Hank Lacayo’s stature and experience serving others. Hank has been on the front lines his whole life fighting for civil rights, workers’ rights and for seniors. I look forward to working with Hank and fighting for the rights of all Californians as the next attorney general.”

Nava, a former prosecutor in Fresno and Santa Barbara counties, recently launched his campaign to be California attorney general.



— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.