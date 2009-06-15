Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

President of Congress of California Seniors Endorses Nava

Henry “Hank” Lacayo supports the assemblyman's campaign for attorney general

By John Mann | June 15, 2009 | 5:14 p.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that he has been endorsed by Henry “Hank” Lacayo, president of the Congress of California Seniors and a member of the California Commission on Aging.

“Pedro Nava has the character and experience to be California’s next attorney general. As a former prosecutor, he understands what it takes to protect California families,” Lacayo said. “Nava stands head and shoulders above the rest of the field.”

Nava said: “It is truly an honor to have the endorsement and confidence of a state and national leader with Hank Lacayo’s stature and experience serving others. Hank has been on the front lines his whole life fighting for civil rights, workers’ rights and for seniors. I look forward to working with Hank and fighting for the rights of all Californians as the next attorney general.”

Nava, a former prosecutor in Fresno and Santa Barbara counties, recently launched his campaign to be California attorney general.
 
Click here for more information about Nava’s campaign.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 