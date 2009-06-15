Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:23 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Downtown Santa Barbara Traffic Snarled by Gas Leak

800 block of Santa Barbara Street, 100 and 200 blocks of East Canon Perdido closed while crews try to repair line break

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 15, 2009 | 1:34 p.m.

An early morning gas leak Monday brought traffic to a standstill in part of downtown Santa Barbara as streets were blocked off near the intersection of Canon Perdido and Santa Barbara streets.

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Pat McElroy said a crew working to repair a water line at Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets ruptured a Southern California Gas Co. line. Fire crews responded on the scene around 1:30 a.m. and evacuated several residents in the apartments above Sojourner Café, 134 E. Canon Perdido. Fire crews left the scene around 7 a.m., and had been standing by as a precaution. McElroy said that he expects the street will be open by Monday afternoon.

As of noon Monday, the 800 block of Santa Barbara Street was blocked off at De la Guerra Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of East Canon Perdido were blocked at Anacapa and Garden streets. Traffic was snarled in the area east of the downtown Post Office, 836 Anacapa St., as motorists abruptly encountered the detour signs.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 