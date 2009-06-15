Volunteers Help Make Trails’ Cleanup Big Success

Representatives from the Multiuse Trails Coalition announced Monday that the large turnout of volunteers June 13 made a big difference in the cleanup required in the wake of the Jesusita Fire.

‘We would like to congratulate the USFS, (Santa Barbara) cIty and county for sponsoring a successful trail maintenance project Saturday to repair trails damaged in the Jesusita Fire,’’ an MTC representative said in an email to Noozhawk.

Nearly 100 people showed up at Skofield Park Saturday morning, ready to help clear obstacles and repair water drainage structures damaged on the hiking trails, which included the upper and lower Tunnel, Jesusita, Cold Spring and Rattlesnake Canyon trails. Most local trail organizations participated in this event, and volunteers included a good mix of hikers, cyclists – and even a mule, which carried drinks.

This trail maintenance project is the first step in the direction of reopening the trails, the MTC representative wrote. The agencies involved made it clear that safety was the top priority in opening the trails. The next step will be to reevaluate the trails’ condition; “hydromulching, which was utilized after the Gap Fire, may be a necessary step before the trails can be deemed stable enough to handle hikers.

Respecting the privacy of area residents whose homes are near the trailheads affected by the Jesusita Fire will also be a factor in any continued work, the representative noted.



The MTC contributed 16 trail building tools and one crew leader, who led the group working on lower Tunnel Trail. For photos from June 13 and more information about the trails cleanup, visit www.multiuse.org.

