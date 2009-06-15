Welcome, Michelle Malkin Fans — and Foes

Thanks for visiting Noozhawk, but please have a look around before you go

Welcome to Noozhawk. The Michelle Malkin column you’re here for is elsewhere on this page, in the center column to your right. We hope you’ll take the time to look around Noozhawk as we think you’ll enjoy what you find. In the meantime, please note that comments containing profanity and physical threats will not be posted.

To our regular readers, we apologize for the temporary access pauses. Our server capacity has been adjusted to accommodate the traffic.

Thank you for spending time with us.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .