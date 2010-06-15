Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Craig Springer Named Executive Director of The Granada

He will come to Santa Barbara from the award-winning Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

By Vincent Coronado | June 15, 2010 | 1:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts has announced the appointment of Dr. Craig Springer as the new executive director of the historic Granada.

Craig Springer
Springer was selected after an extensive international search conducted by Arts Consulting Group, based in Los Angeles. Well more than 100 applicants were considered.

“The Granada is home to some of the most influential performing arts organizations in Santa Barbara and is host to a wide variety of outstanding international performers. Our executive director must be a strong leader with a solid background in the arts, theater operations and education. The position also requires outstanding management skills, business experience and long-range vision,” said Sarah Chrisman, SBCPA board president. “Craig Springer has just this combination. His wealth of experience and successful track record will ensure the future success of The Granada as we continue to pursue our mission of being the premiere performing arts venue in Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.”

Springer brings to The Granada a 29-year background in arts management and education. His highly diversified career includes work at Northwestern University and USC. Most recently, he served as executive director of the award-winning Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, known for its unique architectural flexibility and its broad-based arts and entertainment programming.

“I am very pleased to have been selected as The Granada’s next executive director from a pool of highly qualified candidates,” Springer said. “I look forward to working with our board of directors, our talented staff, our resident companies, and members of the local community to continue the theater’s outstanding historical tradition of providing a home for the best performing artists, entertainers and shows that the world has to offer.”

Springer earned Ph.D., master’s and bachelor’s degrees in communications from Northwestern University’s School of Communication.

Originally from Northwest Indiana, he currently resides in Costa Mesa with his wife, Kirsten, a nationally recognized critical care nurse, and stepdaughters Lauren and Courtney.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.

