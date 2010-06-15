Letter to the Editor: Calling on City Council to Ban Marijuana Dispensaries
By Kathleen Kelly | June 15, 2010 | 12:08 p.m.
I will be in North County on Tuesday and unable to attend the City Council meeting regarding the marijuana dispensaries, but I want to make it absolutely clear where I stand in regard to them. I want a ban.
I could go on about why, but you have all heard the issue discussed many times over.
I work in education, but the same compelling argument has been made by law enforcement, the medical community, those dealing with drug issues and many others, including educators.
Do the noble thing and vote for a ban. Young people have enough problems to deal with.
Kathleen Kelly
Santa Barbara
