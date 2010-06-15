Lions Sight & Hearing Center Honors Volunteer Chase Gregory

He receives the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award for his service and dedication

Chase Gregory, Lions Sight & Hearing Center board member, is the recipient of the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The honor is given for outstanding service and dedication to the Lions Sight and Hearing Center of Santa Barbara and exemplifies the Lions’ campaign for sight.

The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Stanley, who served as the president of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

In particular, Gregory manages the Lions Sight and Hearing Center school screenings, seeing nearly 1,000 students from preschool to junior high, and trains other Lion Club members to operate the equipment as well.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Center offers free vision, hearing and glaucoma screenings for adults and children in schools, and recycles eyeglasses. LSHC is made up of representatives of the three local Lions Clubs: Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Host and Goleta.

Bob Mangus serves as president, Bruce Evans as vice president, Geoff Banks as treasurer; Joan Logan as interim secretary and Jean Mangus as executive director.

— Jean Mangus is executive director of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center.