Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Lions Sight & Hearing Center Honors Volunteer Chase Gregory

He receives the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award for his service and dedication

By Jean Mangus | June 15, 2010 | 8:54 p.m.

Chase Gregory, Lions Sight & Hearing Center board member, is the recipient of the Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award from the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The honor is given for outstanding service and dedication to the Lions Sight and Hearing Center of Santa Barbara and exemplifies the Lions’ campaign for sight.

The Jim Stanley Perpetual Memorial Award was established in memory of Stanley, who served as the president of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center for 24 years until his death in 2003.

In particular, Gregory manages the Lions Sight and Hearing Center school screenings, seeing nearly 1,000 students from preschool to junior high, and trains other Lion Club members to operate the equipment as well.

The Lions Sight and Hearing Center offers free vision, hearing and glaucoma screenings for adults and children in schools, and recycles eyeglasses. LSHC is made up of representatives of the three local Lions Clubs: Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Host and Goleta.

Bob Mangus serves as president, Bruce Evans as vice president, Geoff Banks as treasurer; Joan Logan as interim secretary and Jean Mangus as executive director.

— Jean Mangus is executive director of the Lions Sight & Hearing Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 